Search

Advanced search

Wishing you a happy Christmas, from Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

18 December, 2018 - 16:38
Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

Archant

Members of a Mid-Norfolk community may get one extra Christmas card this year.

Pupils at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation have been working very hard over the festive period designing and creating Christmas cards to send to the local community.

Infant school teacher Chrissy Gold said the youngsters taking part were from the school council.

She added: “We discussed the importance of belonging to a community and how lucky we are as a federation to have such caring and supportive neighbours.

“Once the cards had been created five of the council members took time out of their lunch-break, along with two members of staff, to hand deliver the cards around the neighbourhood. A very festive time was had by all.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Breckland Council re-considers planning calls after review threats, but one decision stands

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

Most Read

Much-loved owner of former Essex Road chippy George’s Fish Bar dies

George and Dimitra with family members.

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Islington cab drivers release Christmas single about love

Joe and Jon the Islington cab drivers have made a Christmas single about being in love. Picture: Joe Lewis

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Bernd Leno slammed by German newspaper BILD

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench (pic John Walton/PA)

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Latest from the Dereham Times

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Wishing you a happy Christmas, from Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation

Children have created Christmas cards to send to the community. Picture: Chrissy Gold

‘Streakers with stretchers’ raise more than £600 with naked calendar

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) have bared all for a naked calender to raise more than �600 for the East Norfolk Ambulance Fund. Picture: Barry Moppett

Overcrowding in Norfolk prisons reaching unsafe levels

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow GV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall base For:EDP Copy:Ben Kendall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists