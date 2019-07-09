11 things not to miss at this year's Dereham Blues Festival

Hamilton Loomis is going to headline the opening gig of the 2019 Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Anthony Rathbun Anthony Rathbun Photography

It has quickly grown into not only one of Dereham's highlights of the year, but also for music lovers across the country.

Dereham blues festival. Automatic Annie. Polymer 5. Crowds at the King's Head and at Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: David Bale Dereham blues festival. Automatic Annie. Polymer 5. Crowds at the King's Head and at Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: David Bale

Annually attracting more than 2,000 people, this year's Dereham Blues Festival will see more than 50 musicians perform across 13 of the town's venues.

And with so much on offer, we have complied a list of the top 11 things not to be missed.

- Dereham Blues Festival runs from Wednesday, July 10, to Sunday, July 14. You can find full details here .

Scenes from the 2014 Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2014 Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Matthew Usher.

1. Hamilton Loomis

Headlining the festival's opening gig at Dereham Memorial Hall on Wednesday. He is described as a "young blues musician, different and refreshing". Loomis is from the US and mixes blues with soul and rock. His band features Grammy award-winning saxophonist Fabian Hernandez. This is a ticketed event.

2. Bad Day Blues Band

The Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt The Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

This new blues band have performed across the globe, including UK festivals such as the Isle of Wight Festival, and will be performing at The Main Event on Saturday at 2pm, The Red Lion at 7pm and The Bull at 9pm. The band has also appeared in the top ten blues chart.

3. Bo-nidle

An already established Norfolk blues rock band, members Gary "Gizmo" Platten, Shane Randal, Dave Pentney Smith and Harry Collins will club together to perform songs with harmonica, guitar and some great rhythm.

The Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt The Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

4. Forged

Formally called Adenland, the band are putting on a special blues set especially for the festival. The four-piece will be performing a range of blues and blues/rock at The Main Event on Friday at 9pm, then on Saturday 2pm at The Gemini and 7pm at The Kings Head.

The Dereham Blues Festival is this weekend. Picture: Ian Burt The Dereham Blues Festival is this weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

5. Gin City

They describes the band as "lively blues/swing and rocking boogie woogie band". The Norwich-based band are already well-established at the festival and love to put their own stamp on songs.

Dereham Blues Festival 2013. Jam session Dereham Blues Festival 2013. Jam session

6. Hot Tramp

They are promising to make your foot stomp, your head nod and your hands clap. This band's music is dirty filthy music for dirty filthy people and can be heard at DC's Bar from 9pm on Saturday or The Red Lion at 4pm on Sunday.

7. Ray Fenwick & the Rest

Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Doreen Aitken Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Doreen Aitken

Featuring guitarist Ray Fenwick, who was a member of the Spencer Davis Group and the Ian Gillan Band. With Ian Gillan, Fenwick did a world tour and appeared at the Rainbow Theatre in London.

8. RockavoX

Dereham's very own independent rock choir will be offering a unique spin on popular rock and pop tracks of the past 70 years. Established in 2012, RockavoX is part of the J.D.T. Music Academy, based in the town and also in Swaffham, and raises money for charities and the academy's Big Build project.

9. Jam sessions

The blues jam sessions are returning and will be put on at various venues in the town. People are reminded to bring their own guitars.

10. Website and programme planner

The festival has launched a new website this year where the full programme is available to view. Users can view all the events by artist, venue or date and time. They can also select acts from the full schedule to build a personalised timetable to keep as they tour the town.

11. The album!

This year a CD is being produced entitled Dereham Blues Volume 1, featuring many of the bands that will be performing. It will be on sale during the festival and from the website.