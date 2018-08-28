Search

Advanced search
Poll

Top 20 Christmas films of all time revealed

PUBLISHED: 11:14 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:18 19 December 2018

It's A Wonderful Life (1946). Photo: IMDB/RKO Radio Pictures

It's A Wonderful Life (1946). Photo: IMDB/RKO Radio Pictures

IMDB/RKO Radio Pictures

It’s A Wonderful Life has been voted as Britain’s favourite Christmas film in a new poll by Radio Times.

The 1946 festive drama narrowly beat 2003 Christmas comedy, Elf in the survey which saw more than 7,000 people vote.

Starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, It’s A Wonderful Life tells the story of a man who has devoted his life to helping others and who is shown the value of his own life by a guardian angel to stop him killing himself.

Will Ferrell’s Elf came second ahead of The Muppet Christmas Carol, which stars Sir Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge along with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and a cast of Muppets.

Other films on the top 10 include Richard Curtis’s star-studded 2003 romcom Love Actually in fourth place, 1990 comedy Home Alone in fifth place and action-packed 1988 film Die Hard in sixth.

Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com editor, said: “If there’s one thing that’s certain to bring the whole family together, it’s a good Christmas film.

“Our 72-year-old winner, It’s A Wonderful Life, sitting effortlessly alongside more modern classics like Elf and The Muppets, proves just that.

“It turns out there’s no sell by date on Christmas spirit - and a film that encapsulates it will stay with us for generations.”

The poll was conducted by RadioTimes.com between November and December 2018, and received 7,242.

The Top 20 Christmas films

1. It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

2. Elf (2003)

3. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

4. Love Actually (2003)

5. Home Alone (1990)

6. Die Hard (1988)

7. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

8. The Polar Express (2004)

9. White Christmas (1954)

10. Scrooge (1951)

11. A Christmas Carol (1984)

12. The Snowman (1982)

13. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

14. Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

15. The Holiday (2006)

16. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

17. The Grinch (2000)

18. Scrooged (1988)

19. Nativity! (2009)

20. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Do you agree with the top 20 Christmas movies of all time? Let us know your favourite festive film in our poll.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Flower shop to remain bright and beautiful under new ownership

Claire Crummett, 49, has taken over the running of Bright and Beautiful Flowers in Dereham, based on Wellington Road. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Last serviceman to leave Camp Bastion takes over command at RAF Honington

Pictured is the official station commander handover from Group Captain Tait to Group Captain Radnall. Picture: SAC James Ledger

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Charity competition winners have an ice day at city skating rink

Two charities were awarded a free skating session on Norwich Ice Rink to thank them for their hard work and care. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

WATCH: First look inside new east of England ambulances

A look around the new ambulances which will be rolled out in Norfolk. Pictured: Picture: Neil Didsbury

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists