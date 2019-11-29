Filipino group honoured for services to community

At the UK Filipino Leaders Awards, from left, Pure International Miss International United Kingdom, Rosemary Lloyd, former Pinas president Tess Ward, tresurer Marivic Naperi and youth member Chrissa Morano. Picture: Ryazan Tristram Ryazan Tristram

A group which celebrates the culture of the Philippines and promotes healthy living has been honoured for its outstanding community work.

Tess Ward, president of Pinas, with Crystal Dias, a supporter of the group which won an award for ‘outstanding community service’ award at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards in Birmingham. Picture: Supplied by Tess Ward Tess Ward, president of Pinas, with Crystal Dias, a supporter of the group which won an award for ‘outstanding community service’ award at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards in Birmingham. Picture: Supplied by Tess Ward

Pinas (Pinoy in Norwich Aksiong Samahang), which was set up in 2005, won an 'outstanding community service' award at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards in Birmingham.

Tess Ward, a former Pinas president, said she was delighted with the award, which "made all Filipinos in Norwich proud".

She said: "The recognition serves as an inspiration to us all who served voluntarily and motivate us more to carry on to achieve something worthy for the good of the Filipinos here in Norwich community and Norfolk."

Renato Lucero, who co-chairs Norfolk's annual Barrio Fiesta Filipino Festival of Culture, also won a special 'mentor of the year' award. Mr Lucero, who lives in Norwich, is also part of the European Network of Filipino Diaspora group.

Renato Lucero with Pure International Miss International United Kingdom, Rosemary Lloyd, at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards. Picture: Supplied by Tess Ward Renato Lucero with Pure International Miss International United Kingdom, Rosemary Lloyd, at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards. Picture: Supplied by Tess Ward

The awards were hosted by the Ladies Of All Nations International (Loani).

