Filipino group honoured for services to community
PUBLISHED: 09:29 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 29 November 2019
Ryazan Tristram
A group which celebrates the culture of the Philippines and promotes healthy living has been honoured for its outstanding community work.
Pinas (Pinoy in Norwich Aksiong Samahang), which was set up in 2005, won an 'outstanding community service' award at the UK Filipino Leaders Awards in Birmingham.
Tess Ward, a former Pinas president, said she was delighted with the award, which "made all Filipinos in Norwich proud".
She said: "The recognition serves as an inspiration to us all who served voluntarily and motivate us more to carry on to achieve something worthy for the good of the Filipinos here in Norwich community and Norfolk."
Renato Lucero, who co-chairs Norfolk's annual Barrio Fiesta Filipino Festival of Culture, also won a special 'mentor of the year' award. Mr Lucero, who lives in Norwich, is also part of the European Network of Filipino Diaspora group.
The awards were hosted by the Ladies Of All Nations International (Loani).