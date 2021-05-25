Sports, garden cookery and art on the programme for half-term

Published: 11:28 AM May 25, 2021

Broadland District Council's Tots2Teens programme, which was launched in 1992, provides various activities for young people during the summer holidays. - Credit: Archant

Youngsters will be able to take part in holiday activities spanning art, sport, cookery, history and nature this half-term break.

Broadland District Council is running its Tots2Teens programme from Tuesday, June 1, to Friday, June 4, with activities for different age groups.

On Tuesday 9.30am to 3.30pm, there will be a 'fun zone' set up at Hellesdon High School with sports, games and an animal-themed lunch - all aimed at five-to-12 year olds.

Cawston Village Hall will host a wild collaging and recycled art session on Wednesday 9.30am to 3.30pm for children aged eight to 16.

On Thursday Acle Academy will have a garden cookery session and Horsford Village Hall will have a 'survive in the wild with back to basics bushcraft' session. Both will run 10am to 3pm and are aimed at eight-to-16-year-olds.

Bookings can be made online at www.broadland.gov.uk/t2t or by calling 01603 430525.











