Town to enjoy bumper weekend of harvest fun

Published: 4:57 PM August 24, 2021

One of the scarecrow stick puppets which children will be creating using pieces provided in their 'messy church' bags at the Harvest Weekend. - Credit: Supplied by Evelyn Speed

People in Dereham are set to enjoy a weekend of harvest-related fun next week, including an art exhibition, craft fair, live entertainment and a scarecrow competition.

The Harvest Weekend has been organised by the town’s St Nicholas Church, following the cancellation of most of the activities planned for July’s Withburga Weekend, which was unable to go ahead due to continued Covid restrictions.

Refreshments will be served alongside flower displays, the art exhibition and the craft stalls in the church from 10am to 4pm on Friday September 3 and Saturday September 4.

There will also be a teddy bear zipline for the children to enjoy, along with 'messy church' bags containing the parts to make a scarecrow stick puppet.

At 9.30pm on Sunday, the harvest festival itself will take place, centred around the theme of ‘Caring for our Planet’, followed by a ticket harvest lunch in the rectory garden.

The scarecrow competition will have many categories, from young children to business entries, and entry forms are available from Lynn Hearn on 01362 696 168.