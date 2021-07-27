Published: 2:44 PM July 27, 2021

A ramp in the town's Nelson Place shopping precinct has been adorned with a creepy-crawly - Credit: Justin Dack

Dereham town centre has been covered in dazzling woollen creations, to the joy of local people.

Knitted flowers, flags, snakes, windmills, caterpillars and more have been spreading throughout the town since Saturday morning and will continue into August, with more surprises still to come.

An entire tree, just outside Flour & Bean in the town's Market Place, has been yarn-bombed - Credit: Justin Dack

The Dereham Community Crafters have been preparing for the “yarnbombing”, as the practice is known, for some months now - and have been delighted with the feedback so far.

Knitted flags adorn Flour & Bean - Credit: Justin Dack

The crafters’ chair, Judy Rogers, said: “The response from the public has been amazing.

“We’ve had dozens and dozens of nice comments - we’ve even had people stopping us in the street to ask us for the patterns on some of the things we’ve been creating.”

A creature slides down a lamppost in Dereham Market Place - Credit: Justin Dack

She added: “They are incredibly popular - people are really appreciating what we’re doing.”

Dream-catchers adorn lampposts in Dereham Market Place. - Credit: Justin Dack

An entire tree in the town’s Market Place has been blanketed in wool, while bollards have been fitted with knitted windmills, lampposts adorned with dreamcatchers, and even the town’s central map has become home for a caterpillar.

Bollards have been fitted with decorative yarn coats - Credit: Justin Dack

The display has been funded through Breckland District Council (BDC)’s Market Town Initiative, as part of an event called ‘Celebrating Dereham’.

The MTI has funded several projects across Breckland’s market towns, with the locations of Dereham’s soon-to-arrive wayfinding signs determined thanks to the advice of an MTI-funded consultancy.

A snake and caterpillar are currently enjoying one of the town's flower boxes. - Credit: Justin Dack

Paul Claussen, Breckland's executive member for economic development and growth said: “We are delighted to be working with Dereham Crafters through our Market Towns Initiative to bring some colour and vibrancy to Dereham high street.

A caterpillar has made the town map its new home - Credit: Justin Dack

“This creative approach to reimaging the town centre is just another reason why people should be regularly exploring their market towns, supporting local retailers and enjoying what the high street has to offer.

A knitted creepy-crawly slithers along a fence in the centre of Dereham. - Credit: Justin Dack

He added: “I hope many people turn out to see what wonderful creations have been put in place.”

Bollards have been beautifully fitted with wool in Dereham's Market Place. - Credit: Justin Dack

To add to the yarn-bombed town centre, the group are hoping businesses will offer up their shop windows to host colourful crafts of any variety. If you would like to volunteer your business’s window, you can contact the crafters at derehamcommunitycrafters@mail.com

