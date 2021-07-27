Town thrilled by crafters' dazzling knitted creations
- Credit: Justin Dack
Dereham town centre has been covered in dazzling woollen creations, to the joy of local people.
Knitted flowers, flags, snakes, windmills, caterpillars and more have been spreading throughout the town since Saturday morning and will continue into August, with more surprises still to come.
The Dereham Community Crafters have been preparing for the “yarnbombing”, as the practice is known, for some months now - and have been delighted with the feedback so far.
The crafters’ chair, Judy Rogers, said: “The response from the public has been amazing.
“We’ve had dozens and dozens of nice comments - we’ve even had people stopping us in the street to ask us for the patterns on some of the things we’ve been creating.”
You may also want to watch:
She added: “They are incredibly popular - people are really appreciating what we’re doing.”
An entire tree in the town’s Market Place has been blanketed in wool, while bollards have been fitted with knitted windmills, lampposts adorned with dreamcatchers, and even the town’s central map has become home for a caterpillar.
Most Read
- 1 Staff shortages force closure of pharmacy
- 2 Sun shines on school's Midsummer Night's Dream
- 3 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
- 4 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 5 Women's group resumes face-to-face catch-ups as restrictions ease
- 6 'Very emotional' - Joy as town's social centre reopens
- 7 'Just a dream' - Bridal suite and photography studio open in Dereham
- 8 Pings and exemptions: What are the rules around self-isolation?
- 9 Full steam ahead for track renewal work on railway
- 10 Fire door company hiring more staff despite pandemic
The display has been funded through Breckland District Council (BDC)’s Market Town Initiative, as part of an event called ‘Celebrating Dereham’.
The MTI has funded several projects across Breckland’s market towns, with the locations of Dereham’s soon-to-arrive wayfinding signs determined thanks to the advice of an MTI-funded consultancy.
Paul Claussen, Breckland's executive member for economic development and growth said: “We are delighted to be working with Dereham Crafters through our Market Towns Initiative to bring some colour and vibrancy to Dereham high street.
“This creative approach to reimaging the town centre is just another reason why people should be regularly exploring their market towns, supporting local retailers and enjoying what the high street has to offer.
He added: “I hope many people turn out to see what wonderful creations have been put in place.”
To add to the yarn-bombed town centre, the group are hoping businesses will offer up their shop windows to host colourful crafts of any variety. If you would like to volunteer your business’s window, you can contact the crafters at derehamcommunitycrafters@mail.com