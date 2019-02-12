Search

Tractor convoy set to hit the road to help unwanted and abandoned cats

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 20 February 2019

Two former Dereham Cats Protection adoption centre residents. Photo: SUPPLIED

Two former Dereham Cats Protection adoption centre residents. Photo: SUPPLIED

Archant

Vintage farm machinery fans will be in for a treat on April 14, when more than 40 tractors set off on a circular route around mid-Norfolk to raise funds for unwanted and abandoned cats.

Dereham Cats Protection senior care assistant Samantha Wright withTony Hood and his vintage Fordson Dexta tractor. Photo: SUPPLIED

Organised by staff at Dereham Cats Protection and supporters Tony Hood and Ralph Pooley, the road run will set off from the charity’s Longham adoption centre at 10am, visiting the villages of Wellingham, South Raynham, Whissonsett, Brisley, East Bilney and Bitteringham, before returning between 1pm and 2pm.

The Hoe Road centre, which re-homes around 550 cats a year, will be open to the public after the tractors return.

Dereham Cats Protection senior care assistant Samantha Wright withTony Hood and his vintage Fordson Dexta tractor. Photo: SUPPLIEDDereham Cats Protection senior care assistant Samantha Wright withTony Hood and his vintage Fordson Dexta tractor. Photo: SUPPLIED

Visitors are also invited to take a tour of the centre, which last year underwent a large-scale refurbishment programme, and meet cats available for adoption.

For more information, visit the Cats Protection Dereham Facebook page, email: dereham@cats.org.uk or phone 01362 687919.

