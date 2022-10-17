News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Drivers face hour-long diversion when main road shuts for a week

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:38 AM October 17, 2022
The Old Waggon and Horses pub and Central Garage in Shipdham, near Dereham, have been demolished

The A1075 is set to shut at Chapel Street, in Shipdham, for a week - Credit: Archant

Drivers face the prospect of a lengthy diversion while part of a main road closes for a week. 

The A1075 is set to shut at Chapel Street, in Shipdham, from Monday, October 24 to Sunday, October 30. 

The closure is necessary while new foul drainage is installed in the area.

It means motorists will not be able to travel via their usual route between Dereham and Watton, and may instead be forced to take an hour-long diversion. 

For those initially heading from Shipdham towards Dereham, the recommended route will direct drivers along the A1075, onto the A47 to Swaffham, through Swaffham town centre, along the A1065 until its junction with the B1108, along the B1108 to Watton and along the remainder of the A1075 towards Shipdham.

The 35-mile route is the same in reverse for those initially heading from Shipdham towards Watton. 

In recent months, a former pub and garage off the A1075 Chapel Street have been demolished to make way for several new homes.

