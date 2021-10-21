Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47

Published: 6:39 AM October 21, 2021

A serious crash involving a lorry has closed part of the A47 at Dereham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A serious crash involving a lorry has closed part of the A47.

Norfolk Police tweeted in the early hours of this morning that the A47 at Dereham is closed both ways between Fox Lane and the A1075 Tavern Lane due to a crash.

Drivers are being warned the closure could remain in place for some time and to avoid the area.

Officers are on scene at an RTC on the #47 at #Dereham. The road is fully closed in both directions and will remain so for some time. Please avoid the area #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 21, 2021

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports that the crash involved a lorry. It is currently affecting traffic between King’s Lynn and Norwich.

Konnect Bus services have also been affected. The travel company Tweeted earlier: “Due to a serious collision closing the A47 between Dereham and Norwich in both directions all traffic is diverting through Dereham Town Centre, delays are likely this morning on these services. Apologies.”

Route 8 - Due to a serious collision closing the A47 between Dereham and Norwich in both directions, delays are likely this morning on this service. Apologies. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) October 21, 2021

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.