Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
A serious crash involving a lorry has closed part of the A47.
Norfolk Police tweeted in the early hours of this morning that the A47 at Dereham is closed both ways between Fox Lane and the A1075 Tavern Lane due to a crash.
Drivers are being warned the closure could remain in place for some time and to avoid the area.
On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports that the crash involved a lorry. It is currently affecting traffic between King’s Lynn and Norwich.
Konnect Bus services have also been affected. The travel company Tweeted earlier: “Due to a serious collision closing the A47 between Dereham and Norwich in both directions all traffic is diverting through Dereham Town Centre, delays are likely this morning on these services. Apologies.”
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
