Delays after BMW crashes into tree on A47

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:23 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 1:34 PM December 2, 2021
Emergency services went to the scene after a car crashed into a tree on the A47 on Thursday lunchtime.

Emergency services went to the scene after a car crashed into a tree on the A47 on Thursday lunchtime. - Credit: Google Maps

The A47 has been partially closed after BMW has crashed into a tree on the near Dereham.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a crash outside Scarning at 12.10pm on Thursday.

Following the incident, one lane was closed causing delays in the area.

A spokesman for Norfolk police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries and officers are waiting for a recovery vehicle to clear the scene.

Police were still at the scene at around 1.15pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Dereham News

