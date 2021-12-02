Delays after BMW crashes into tree on A47
Published: 1:23 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 1:34 PM December 2, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
The A47 has been partially closed after BMW has crashed into a tree on the near Dereham.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to reports of a crash outside Scarning at 12.10pm on Thursday.
Following the incident, one lane was closed causing delays in the area.
A spokesman for Norfolk police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries and officers are waiting for a recovery vehicle to clear the scene.
Police were still at the scene at around 1.15pm.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.