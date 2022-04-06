Broken down van outside Dereham Tesco causes queues

A van broke down outside the entrance to Tesco's petrol station in Dereham. - Credit: Google Maps

A van which has broken down outside of a Tesco petrol station is causing delays in Dereham.

Police were called to Tesco, located in Kingston Road, after receiving reports that a van was blocking the entrance to the supermarket just before 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 4.

Shoppers have reported that a number of cars were stuck behind the van.

A Norfolk police spokesman confirmed that recovery is on its way.

