One lane blocked after bus breaks down in A47

A double-decker bus has broken down near North Tuddenham in the A47 heading eastbound towards Norwich

One lane is blocked in the A47 due to a double-decker bus breaking down near North Tuddenham.

The bus has stalled in the A47 in an eastbound lane heading towards Norwich near Fox Lane junction.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews are in attendance and are directing traffic around the bus.

Traffic is building in the area although it is thought to not be causing too much disruption.

