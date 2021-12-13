News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

One lane blocked after bus breaks down in A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:45 AM December 13, 2021
Bus broken down A47 towards Norwich

A double-decker bus has broken down near North Tuddenham in the A47 heading eastbound towards Norwich - Credit: Google

One lane is blocked in the A47 due to a double-decker bus breaking down near North Tuddenham.

The bus has stalled in the A47 in an eastbound lane heading towards Norwich near Fox Lane junction.

Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews are in attendance and are directing traffic around the bus.

Traffic is building in the area although it is thought to not be causing too much disruption. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 



Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Terry and Shirley Weller, from Dereham, have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary 

'Patience is key' - Terry and Shirley share secret to 60 years of marriage

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Serco's Breckland-based workers could go on strike over pay 

Bin collectors could strike over long-running pay dispute

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
face mask wearing

Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A police officer outside Woolworths in King's Lynn. Date: 24 March 1994Soucre: Library

Nostalgia | Gallery

From pick 'n' mix to toys: Do you remember your town's Woolworths?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon