Village plagued by 'bedlam and chaos' during week of roadworks

People in Shipdham have complained of "chaos and bedlam" during a week of roadworks - Credit: Samantha Shelley/Keith Mindham

People in a Norfolk village have complained of "bedlam and chaos" during a week of roadworks - which has apparently been exacerbated by confusing and inadequate signage.

The A1075, which connects Dereham and Watton, has been shut at Chapel Street, in Shipdham, since Monday (October 24).

The A1075 is closed at Chapel Street, Shipdham, for a week - Credit: Archant

Work to install drainage for new housing is scheduled to be completed by Sunday but, until then, drivers of smaller vehicles are being sent via Mill Road, Townshend Place and Pound Green Lane.

The recommended route for HGVs is to go via Swaffham using the A47.

However, an apparent lack of signage means lorries have been using the wrong route, resulting in minor collisions between motorists and damage to buildings.

Another issue has seen HGVs driving right up to the roadblock in Chapel Street, resulting in them having to perform three-point turns in driveways.

Norfolk County Council's highways department has claimed that "extensive signage is in place".

However, Samantha Shelley, vice-chairman of Shipdham Parish Council, said: "The problem is there does not appear to be a properly-signposted HGV diversion route.

Samantha Shelley, vice-chairman of Shipdham Parish Council - Credit: Samantha Shelley

"There are plenty of 'road closed' signs between Dereham and Watton, but no diversion signs - so drivers just keep on coming.

"By the time they get into the village it's too late. We've had lorries doing three-point turns in driveways, buildings and bollards being hit.

"It has been absolute bedlam and chaos."

Lynda Turner, who sits on the parish council, said the situation could easily have been avoided.

Shipdham parish councillor Lynda Turner - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

"It needn't have happened," she added. "We have had major road closures before but they put proper signage up.

"It's no good just putting 'road closed' boards up because that could be anywhere.

"The trouble is, once you are in Shipdham, there is nowhere to turn round - expect the village green, which is now all carved up."

A spokesman for NCC said: "While we understand residents' concerns and sympathise with the issues raised, extensive signage is in place to advise motorists of the road closure and diversions.

"Unfortunately, we cannot ensure they follow that advice, nor that they be discouraged from using their local knowledge to take shorter routes to avoid the formal diversion route.”