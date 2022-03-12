Dereham High Street blocked due to emergency services incident
Published: 10:21 PM March 12, 2022
- Credit: Google
Dereham High Street has been blocked for several hours due to an emergency services incident.
The incident was first reported at 7.32pm at Dereham Market Place.
The road is closed both ways between Theatre Street roundabout and Norwich street.
Bus companies have diverted routes in order to avoid the area.
Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.
