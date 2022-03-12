Dereham High Street blocked due to emergency services incident

Dereham High Street has been closed following an emergency services incident - Credit: Google

Dereham High Street has been blocked for several hours due to an emergency services incident.

The incident was first reported at 7.32pm at Dereham Market Place.

The road is closed both ways between Theatre Street roundabout and Norwich street.

Bus companies have diverted routes in order to avoid the area.

Route 8 - Due to a police incident in Dereham Market Place, buses towards Norwich are departing from the Barclays stop (Toftwood stop).



We are also unable to serve Swan Road and London Road (Library) stops. — Konectbus (@konectbuses) March 12, 2022

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

