News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Dereham High Street blocked due to emergency services incident

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:21 PM March 12, 2022
Dereham High Street closed after emergency services incident

Dereham High Street has been closed following an emergency services incident - Credit: Google

Dereham High Street has been blocked for several hours due to an emergency services incident.

The incident was first reported at 7.32pm at Dereham Market Place.

The road is closed both ways between Theatre Street roundabout and Norwich street.

Bus companies have diverted routes in order to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police have been approached for more information.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Yaxham Mill near Dereham overlooking wheatfields in Norfolk countryside

'Quirky' B&B is up for sale at a former Norfolk windmill

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Northgate High School students have filled 200 bags with supplies for families in Ukraine

High school students fill 200 bags with supplies for Ukrainian families

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police

Norfolk Live News

Class A drugs seized from Dereham home

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon