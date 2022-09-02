High street finally reopens to traffic after power cut forced closure

A high street which was closed to drivers following a power cut has now reopened.

For several days this week, drivers have been prevented from using Dereham High Street between the junctions with Norwich Street and Church Street.

It followed an electrical fault which cut power to nearby businesses on Sunday, August 28.

UK Power Networks said at the weekend the fault had been located at the Nelson Place shopping precinct, impacting four of its customers.

However, on Wednesday, the power company revealed its own repair work had been completed.

Contractors were then brought in to fix the road, and motorists were finally able to drive into Market Place again from Thursday afternoon.