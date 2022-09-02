News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

High street finally reopens to traffic after power cut forced closure

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:33 PM September 2, 2022
Updated: 5:27 PM September 2, 2022
Dereham High Street was closed following a power cut

Dereham High Street was closed following a power cut - Credit: Archant

A high street which was closed to drivers following a power cut has now reopened.

For several days this week, drivers have been prevented from using Dereham High Street between the junctions with Norwich Street and Church Street.

It followed an electrical fault which cut power to nearby businesses on Sunday, August 28.

UK Power Networks said at the weekend the fault had been located at the Nelson Place shopping precinct, impacting four of its customers. 

However, on Wednesday, the power company revealed its own repair work had been completed.

Contractors were then brought in to fix the road, and motorists were finally able to drive into Market Place again from Thursday afternoon. 

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Descendants of Robert Kerrison gathered for a special reunion in North Elmham

Family travel from across the world for emotional reunion

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
HGV drivers cannot access the A1065 between Dereham and Watton due to repair work at Shipdham

Lorry drivers face one-hour diversion due to narrowing of main road

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Police are still investigating a serious assault which happened in Quebec Street, Dereham

Police still investigating assault which caused life-threatening injuries

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A section of Dereham High Street is still closed to drivers following a power cut

Section of high street still closed to drivers following power cut

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon