High street should soon reopen with resurfacing to begin
Dereham High Street is expected to reopen in the coming days as resurfacing work begins.
Drivers have not been able to access the road between the junction with Norwich Street and the junction with Market Place and Church Street this week.
The initial closure was put in place on Sunday, August 28, due to an electrical fault which cut power to nearby businesses.
UK Power Networks said at the weekend the fault had been located at the Nelson Place shopping precinct, impacting four of its customers.
On Wednesday, a spokesman for the company revealed its own repair work was complete, and that contractors would soon begin work on fixing the road.
They added: "Our work on the electricity cables in Dereham High Street is now complete.
"We have asked our contractors to resurface the road as quickly as possible.
"The resurfacing work is due to start tomorrow (Thursday). We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
Multiple businesses in the town centre reported that trade had not been particularly affected by the closure.