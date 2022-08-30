Section of high street still closed to drivers following power cut

A section of Dereham High Street is still closed to drivers following a power cut - Credit: Archant

A section of Dereham High Street remains closed to motorists following a power cut.

Drivers still cannot access the road between the junction with Norwich Street and the junction with Market Place and Church Street.

The initial closure was put in place on Sunday, August 28, due to an electrical fault which cut power to nearby businesses.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said at the weekend that the fault had been located at the Nelson Place shopping precinct, impacting four of its customers.

Despite the disruption, shoppers are being encouraged to support traders in the area.

The High Street is expected to stay shut until engineers have completed the necessary repairs.

UK Power Networks has been contacted for an anticipated timeframe for the reopening.