'Gunshot' manhole cover repaired

After plaguing residents and businesses - a noisy manhole cover has been repaired.

The cover, found on the High Street in Dereham, was pestering residents and businesses after Richard Hawker first noticed the noise just after Christmas last year - and lodged a complaint back in April.

The manhole was repaired by Anglian Water on August 4, after the water company temporarily closed the road.

The loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: "Although this work was originally planned in to take place later, we were able to prioritise it and replace the manhole sooner than planned to minimise any disruption to local residents."

Mr Hawker was delighted after returning to the town on August 10 and realising he was no longer being pestered by the ‘gunshot’ sound being made by the cover, near the RSPCA charity shop.

“Of course, I am delighted that it has been repaired. I've been speaking to businesses along the High Street who have thanked for me raising it."

The loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street - Credit: Aaron McMillan



