News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

'Gunshot' manhole cover repaired

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:18 AM August 12, 2022
Richard Hawker with the loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street

Richard Hawker with the loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street - Credit: Aaron McMillan

After plaguing residents and businesses -  a noisy manhole cover has been repaired.

The cover, found on the High Street in Dereham, was pestering residents and businesses after Richard Hawker first noticed the noise just after Christmas last year - and lodged a complaint back in April.

The manhole was repaired by Anglian Water on August 4, after the water company temporarily closed the road.

The loose man hole cover on Dereham's High Street

The loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street - Credit: Aaron McMillan

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: "Although this work was originally planned in to take place later, we were able to prioritise it and replace the manhole sooner than planned to minimise any disruption to local residents."

Mr Hawker was delighted after returning to the town on August 10 and realising he was no longer being pestered by the ‘gunshot’ sound being made by the cover, near the RSPCA charity shop.

“Of course, I am delighted that it has been repaired. I've been speaking to businesses along the High Street who have thanked for me raising it."

The loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street

The loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street - Credit: Aaron McMillan


Dereham News

Don't Miss

Dereham businesses say footfall is on the decline as the cost of living continues to rise

'Not a lot of spending' - Dereham traders report footfall decline

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Rossi Woods, from Shipdham, has become a TikTok sensation. 

Norfolk man's relatable videos earn him millions of views and celeb fans

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
George Northall, a member of Swanton Morley Cricket Club over four decades, has died at the age of 81

Obituary

Tributes to 'brilliant role model' who worked tirelessly for cricket club

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A47 near Dereham has blocked the Norwich-bound carriageway

Norfolk Live News

Drivers face delays after two crashes near Dereham

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon