News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closures to be put in place for Queen's Dragoon Guards parade

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 1:39 PM June 14, 2022
Troopers from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards take part in their regiments junior non commissioned ca

Troopers from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards take part in their regiments junior non commissioned cadre. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

More details of the forthcoming Freedom Parade for the Queen's Dragoon Guards in Dereham have been revealed.

The British Army cavalry regiment was granted the Freedom of Dereham earlier this year, and an event on June 28 will see it parade through the town.

Norfolk County Council has now revealed the range of road closures that will be in place on the day.

Traffic will be restricted on Cowper Road, Wellington Road, Market Place, High Street and Norwich Street from 6am to 2pm while the parade is carried out.

Traffic entering from the east will be diverted via Matsell Way and Cowper Road and traffic entering from the west will be diverted via Commercial Road, Lynn Hill and Station Road.

A council spokesman said highway notices will be used to make people aware of the times and suggestion to avoid the area for that time.

The Dragoons were granted the freedom of the town by Dereham Town Council, which is organising the parade.

They have been based at Robertson Barracks in the nearby village of Swanton Morley since 2015.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Tim and Lisa Green, owners of The Acorn Hut Farm Shop & Plant Centre in Mattishall which has made th

Mattishall farm shop nominated in 'Muddy Stilettos' final

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of the Fox & Hounds pub which is for sale at auction for £400,000 with Abbotts Estate Agents

Family pub for sale at auction with permission for new home next door

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Russells circus set up in Dereham Byline: Sonya Duncan

International circus ready to pull out all the stops in Dereham

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Contaminated blood victim, Michelle Tolley of Sparham.

Norfolk contaminated blood victim backs calls for interim payments

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon