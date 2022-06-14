Road closures to be put in place for Queen's Dragoon Guards parade

Troopers from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards take part in their regiments junior non commissioned cadre. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

More details of the forthcoming Freedom Parade for the Queen's Dragoon Guards in Dereham have been revealed.

The British Army cavalry regiment was granted the Freedom of Dereham earlier this year, and an event on June 28 will see it parade through the town.

Norfolk County Council has now revealed the range of road closures that will be in place on the day.

Traffic will be restricted on Cowper Road, Wellington Road, Market Place, High Street and Norwich Street from 6am to 2pm while the parade is carried out.

Traffic entering from the east will be diverted via Matsell Way and Cowper Road and traffic entering from the west will be diverted via Commercial Road, Lynn Hill and Station Road.

A council spokesman said highway notices will be used to make people aware of the times and suggestion to avoid the area for that time.

The Dragoons were granted the freedom of the town by Dereham Town Council, which is organising the parade.

They have been based at Robertson Barracks in the nearby village of Swanton Morley since 2015.