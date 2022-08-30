News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Lorry drivers face one-hour diversion due to narrowing of main road

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:20 PM August 30, 2022
HGV drivers cannot access the A1065 between Dereham and Watton due to repair work at Shipdham

HGV drivers cannot access the A1065 between Dereham and Watton due to repair work at Shipdham - Credit: Archant

Lorry drivers looking to use the A1065 face having to take a lengthy diversion to get between Dereham and Watton. 

HGVs cannot travel through Shipdham between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday (August 30) due to a narrowing of the road by All Saints Church. 

Work to repair a wall by the church is ongoing. 

Motorists in large vehicles such as lorries are therefore being sent via Swaffham to reach their intended destination. 

Travelling from Dereham towards Watton, drivers are being diverted along the A47 to Swaffham, the A1065 Brandon Road until Bodney, and the B1108 to Watton. 

The journey is around 37 miles and is estimated to take about an hour. 

Dereham News
Watton News

Don't Miss

Whissonsett Archive Collection 1903

Nostalgia

Look back at this charming Norfolk village a century ago

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Katerina Huckle, 16, was clearly delighted after picking up her GCSE results at Neatherd High School

Year group like no other pick up GCSE results at Dereham high schools

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Callum Taylor and Nigel Goodall are driving across Europe to raise money for Breast Cancer research

Are we there yet?! Friends to embark on epic drive in £500 Golf

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes were left in North Elmham, near Dereham, following the death of a biker in his 20s 

Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed biker in his 20s

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon