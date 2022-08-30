Lorry drivers face one-hour diversion due to narrowing of main road

HGV drivers cannot access the A1065 between Dereham and Watton due to repair work at Shipdham - Credit: Archant

Lorry drivers looking to use the A1065 face having to take a lengthy diversion to get between Dereham and Watton.

HGVs cannot travel through Shipdham between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday (August 30) due to a narrowing of the road by All Saints Church.

Work to repair a wall by the church is ongoing.

Motorists in large vehicles such as lorries are therefore being sent via Swaffham to reach their intended destination.

Travelling from Dereham towards Watton, drivers are being diverted along the A47 to Swaffham, the A1065 Brandon Road until Bodney, and the B1108 to Watton.

The journey is around 37 miles and is estimated to take about an hour.