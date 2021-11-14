News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews release trapped person from car after Dereham crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 PM November 14, 2021
The road of the crash on Tavern Lane in Dereham.

Fire crews released a trapped person from a car following a crash this evening (Sunday).

Emergency services went to the scene on Tavern Lane in Dereham after reports of a crash just before 7pm.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called at 6.55pm to reports of a road accident.

"We used small gear to release one person from a vehicle."

It is not known if there were any serious injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Police have been contacted for comment.

