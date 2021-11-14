Fire crews release trapped person from car after Dereham crash
Published: 8:00 PM November 14, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Fire crews released a trapped person from a car following a crash this evening (Sunday).
Emergency services went to the scene on Tavern Lane in Dereham after reports of a crash just before 7pm.
Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called at 6.55pm to reports of a road accident.
"We used small gear to release one person from a vehicle."
You may also want to watch:
It is not known if there were any serious injuries or how many vehicles were involved.
Police have been contacted for comment.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'A success story for Dereham' - Polar Express set for another bumper season
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after mid-Norfolk crash
- 3 Dereham's plans for Remembrance services announced
- 4 Poignant ceremony marks Remembrance Day in Dereham
- 5 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
- 6 Can you help find missing Mimi the cat?
- 7 Fire crews release trapped person from car after Dereham crash
- 8 GP surgery slams "unacceptable abuse" amid staff shortage
- 9 Nightclub owner pledges to do battle against drink spiking
- 10 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm