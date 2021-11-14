Fire crews release trapped person from car after Dereham crash

The road of the crash on Tavern Lane in Dereham. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews released a trapped person from a car following a crash this evening (Sunday).

Emergency services went to the scene on Tavern Lane in Dereham after reports of a crash just before 7pm.

Police and ambulance crews were also in attendance.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called at 6.55pm to reports of a road accident.

"We used small gear to release one person from a vehicle."

You may also want to watch:

It is not known if there were any serious injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Police have been contacted for comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.