Konectbus offers Dereham passenger discount for car free day

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 8:05 PM September 22, 2022
No.2 Konectbus service to Holt leaves Norwich Bus Station. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Konectbus is offering people in Dereham a 10pc discount off bus travel on Sunday, September 25, in support of Norwich Car Free Day - Credit: Archant Norfolk

In connection with Norwich’s car-free day, one bus service is offering a discount to Dereham passengers.

Konectbus is offering people in Dereham a 10pc discount off bus travel on Sunday, September 25, in support of Norwich Car Free Day and Catch the Bus Month.

The Car Free Day initiative, founded in Norwich back in 2019, supports the Global World Car Free Day which highlights the many benefits of towns and cities becoming car-free – including reducing air pollution, city congestion and promoting alternative ways to travel - by bus, cycle or even walking.

Gavin Smith, Managing Director for Konectbus, said: “With fuel costs still high, we wanted to offer motorists an opportunity to experience themselves how much they could save when they travel by bus – whether as a family, with a partner or on their own.”

Konectbus Straight 8 runs up to every 30 minutes between Dereham Market Place and Norwich Bus and Rail Station.

Straight 8 buses first depart from Dereham Market Place at 07.35 and run from Norwich Bus Station until 19.00.

Day tickets can be purchased in advance at a reduced rate by using the discount code CFD2022 on the Konectbus app.

