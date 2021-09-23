Overnight road closures expected on part of A47
- Credit: One Network
Drivers can expect overnight road closures between Swaffham and Dereham, due to repair work on the A47.
From September 20 until October 1, the A47, Swaffham to Toftwood, will be closed eastbound and westbound from 8pm until 6am.
This is due to resurfacing works and the renewal of road markings and studs.
In a letter to residents a Highways England spokesperson wrote: “We plan to complete these works over two weeks, from Monday, September 20, to Friday, October 1 on weeknights only.
“Working between the hours of 8pm and 6am, and subject to weather conditions.”
“We have closely liaised with the Local Highway Authority within the area, to agree the most suitable diversion routes.”
Eastbound traffic will exit the A47 at Swaffham roundabout onto the A1065.
Most Read
- 1 Dereham pub set to host beer and blues festival
- 2 Dereham venues 'already filling up' for Christmas meals and parties
- 3 Pub bosses reach semi-final of 'industry Oscars'
- 4 'The people are very friendly': Q&A with Dereham volunteer Terri Dickerson
- 5 7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend
- 6 Couple hope beloved Triumph can take them 2,000 miles around Britain
- 7 Dereham boxer Emma has world title ambitions
- 8 Close every 'containment' unit like Cawston Park, says Norfolk MP
- 9 Location revealed for new major music festival with '90s flavour'
- 10 Defra confirms insects found in Norfolk are not 'murder hornets'
At Munford, traffic will join the A134 and then travel on the A11 to Thickthorn Interchange to rejoin the A47 and travel west.
Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse.