Overnight road closures expected on part of A47

Published: 1:56 PM September 23, 2021

Drivers can expect overnight road closures between Swaffham and Dereham, due to repair work on the A47.

From September 20 until October 1, the A47, Swaffham to Toftwood, will be closed eastbound and westbound from 8pm until 6am.

This is due to resurfacing works and the renewal of road markings and studs.

In a letter to residents a Highways England spokesperson wrote: “We plan to complete these works over two weeks, from Monday, September 20, to Friday, October 1 on weeknights only.

“Working between the hours of 8pm and 6am, and subject to weather conditions.”

“We have closely liaised with the Local Highway Authority within the area, to agree the most suitable diversion routes.”

Eastbound traffic will exit the A47 at Swaffham roundabout onto the A1065.

At Munford, traffic will join the A134 and then travel on the A11 to Thickthorn Interchange to rejoin the A47 and travel west.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse.