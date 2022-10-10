Drivers face lengthy diversion due to bridge repair work

The B1147 Mill Street in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, will be closed for 10 days due to bridge repair work - Credit: Google Street View

Drivers will be faced with a 15-mile diversion over the course of 10 days while a village bridge is repaired.

Work to fix Swanton Morley Bridge is due to start on Monday, October 17 after its north-west parapet was damaged by a fallen tree.

With the bridge being a Grade II-listed structure, Norfolk County Council has been working with Breckland Council's historic buildings department to ensure work is carried out to the correct standard.

Repairs costing around £20,200 will involve removing loose and damaged brickwork, and rebuilding it.

Due to the narrow width of the road, the B1147 Mill Street will be closed to motorists up to and including Wednesday, October 26.

A fully-signed diversion route will take all vehicles via Dereham, the B1146, the B1110 Holt Road, the B1145 through Billingford and the B1147.

This recommended route is 15 miles long and is likely to take drivers around half an hour.

Pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained.