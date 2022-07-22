Trio of road closures to result in long diversions for two weeks
- Credit: Google Street View
Drivers are facing lengthy delays during a series of roadworks in a mid-Norfolk village.
Significant disruption is expected in Mattishall, near Dereham, until August 4 due to a trio of road closures.
The first round of work - to repair a burst water main - is already under way at Clint Green, meaning Norwich Road is shut between Mattishall and Yaxham until Sunday (July 24).
Drivers have been advised to take a 10-mile diversion through Whinburgh, Garvestone and Thuxton, although some villagers have recommended using Paper Street and Cutthroat Lane.
Further roadworks will begin on Monday, July 25 to establish a sewer connection outside The Kingfishers development off Dereham Road.
The official diversion is a 15-mile route which involves using the A47 from Honingham to Dereham.
This closure is due to last until Sunday, July 31.
Finally, part of Mill Road will be closed from August 2-4 due to Anglian Water work.
Motorists can use a three-mile diversion to get round via Burgh Lane, Mattishall Lane and Chippings Green.