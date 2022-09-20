Floral tributes left at scene of crash which killed woman in late teens

Flowers, candles, and cards have been left attached to a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham following a crash on the road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal collision near Dereham which killed a passenger in her late teens.

Flowers, candles, and cards have been left attached to a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham, between the B1145 junction and Hall Road after the death of a woman who was a passenger in a car which crashed into a tree on September 17.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 12.30am on Saturday after the silver Ford Fiesta crashed on the B1110.

The teenager was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries but died in the early hours of Monday, September 19.

Police closed the road for several hours to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Two men, one aged 19 and one aged 20, both from the Dereham area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Flowers, candles, and cards have been left attached to a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham following a crash on the road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Both were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre before being released on bail.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who were driving along the B1110 (Guist to Dereham) between 11.45pm and 12.32am.

Anyone with any information can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 quoting CAD 9 of September 17, 2022, or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Flowers, candles, and cards have been left attached to a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham following a crash on the road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Last month, Harley Wilford died just over a mile away on the same road following a crash involving a Citroen Dispatch van and a black Yamaha motorbike near the junction with the B1145 Back Lane and the King's Head Hotel at North Elmham.

Jennie Borgnis, chair of North Elmham Parish Council explained that the crash happened just outside of the parish, but they are still looking to address road safety in the area.

“It is difficult, we were planning to talk about it at our last Parish Council meeting, but it was cancelled due to a period of national mourning, so we have not had the chance to discuss it,” she said.

“We are constantly looking at road safety measures in the village as well as the B1145 and we have been over many years in contact with the police and Highways about what measures they can take, as we cannot take action ourselves, we can only report our concerns to Highways and Norfolk Police.

Flowers, candles, and cards have been left attached to a tree on the B1110 in North Elmham following a crash on the road - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We’ve had community speed watch in the past but the volunteers suffered abuse which has led to a reluctance to take this role up. But a return of these volunteers will certainly be discussed at our next council meeting.

“But I can say, we are not sitting idly by, but there is a limit to our own powers which is essential to inform the police.

“We have two SAM 2 speed cameras and they monitor speed and number of vehicles which go through the village, we collate the measurement of these and give that information to the police, but we cannot make the police take any action.”