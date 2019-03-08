Search

Grief as army corporal dies in car accident

PUBLISHED: 14:51 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 28 September 2019

Corporal Richard Blain from the British Army's Light Dragoons has died in a car accident. Picture: Light Dragoons

Archant

Tributes have been paid after a corporal in the Light Dragoons died in a car accident.

The British Army's light calvary regiment has announced Corporal Richard Blain died following the crash on Thursday, September 19.

A spokesman from the regiment said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends and he will be sorely missed.

"At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember him."

The Light Dragoons were based at Swanton Morley in Norfolk before moving to Catterick, Yorkshire, in 2015.

One tribute posted on Facebook read: "Dicky Blain was a truly fantastic individual. A born leader and someone who I admired and had the privilege to work alongside, a sad loss to our Light Dragoon family.

"RIP Cpl Dicky Blain sleep well and rest easy."

And another read: "God bless, rest in peace, so sorry to all family and friends for such a loss."

-Would you like to pay tribute to Corporal Blain? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

