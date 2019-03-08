Tributes paid to stock car racing legend Horry Barnes

The stock car fraternity paid tribute to legend and gentleman Horry Barnes at a race meeting.

The patriarch of the well-known Dereham stock car racing family was a familiar figure on the circuit for more than 50 years.

He passed his love of the sport onto his family and four generations have taken it up.

Mr Barnes, who died aged 90 earlier this month, was celebrated at a meeting in Skegness, Lincolnshire, and at other events across the country.

His son Willie, 62, said: "There were tributes to father at Skegness, Great Yarmouth, and at Arlington, near Eastbourne. They made an 'H' with their cars in tribute.

"Dad started stock car racing at The Firs in Norwich in 1954. He raced all over the country.

"He won quite a few different races. He never won a world championships but he won the East Anglian championships and the Midlands."

Dereham born-and-bred, he had four children, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

His car was nicknamed The Remover, as it used to "spin everyone else out of the way", his son said.

Willie, who runs a scrapyard in Scarning, said there were quite a few tales connected to his father, who also ran a scrapyard at Etling Green for more than 50 years.

He said: "He was a lovely character and a proper stock car man, a proper gentleman. He was driving until he was 90.

"One time at Yarmouth, when we were both racing, we both rolled over on our sides. Another time we went to Sheffield. We used to travel with a bus, and Frankie Wainman, the Formula One driver, had a new coach. Dad drove his Datsun onto this new coach instead of our bus."

Trackstar Racing, which promotes stock car racing at King's Lynn, said: "We are very sorry to learn of the passing of 2Litre Saloon Stock Car stalwart, legend and above all, gentleman; Horry Barnes. The familiar green number 6/562 machine graced the raceways for over 50 years. R.I.P. Horry #6, "The Remover"."

The funeral will be at St Nicholas Church in Dereham at 2pm on August 23.

