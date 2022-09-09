News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dozens pay tribute to the Queen at Dereham church

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:55 PM September 9, 2022
Dozens of people in Dereham including Ian Odgers, Audrey Foster (centre) and Leanne Jarman have paid tribute to the Queen

Dozens of people in Dereham including Ian Odgers, Audrey Foster (centre) and Leanne Jarman have paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Archant

Dozens have left messages and floral tributes at St Nicholas Church in Dereham following the Queen's death.

People from across the town have been visiting the medieval church since 8am on Friday to pay their respects to the longest-reigning monarch in British history. 

Plans for the Queen's death are set to be considered by Swaffham Town Council. Picture: DENISE BRADL

The Queen pictured leaving King's Lynn in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at her beloved castle in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by her family.

Audrey Foster, who lives in Dereham, became overwhelmed with emotion after writing her own message to the Queen in the book of condolence.

Audrey Foster, 96, has paid tribute to the Queen

Audrey Foster, 96, has paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Archant

The 96-year-old said she felt a strong personal connection with the Queen for a number of reasons - not least due to being exactly the same age.

"We were in the same patrol in the guides, the Swallow Patrol, and then we were both in the ATS (Auxiliary Territorial Service)," added Mrs Foster.

Floral tributes to the Queen outside St Nicholas Church in Dereham

Floral tributes to the Queen outside St Nicholas Church in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"Various other things sort of followed on from there. My mother was a similar age to the Queen Mother, too. 

"She was a wonderful person. She did what she said she was going to do, which was to do everything in her power to serve her country. 

People visited St Nicholas Church in Dereham to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

People visited St Nicholas Church in Dereham to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Archant

"I certainly would not have wanted her life. She certainly couldn't live a normal life."

Another visitor to the church was Ian Odgers, who admitted how strange it would be to see a new monarch, King Charles III, on the throne. 

Ian Odgers paid tribute to the Queen at St Nicholas Church in Dereham

Ian Odgers paid tribute to the Queen at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"For me, at 53 years old, the Queen has been one of very few ever-presents in my life," he said. 

"She has been there right from when I was little, watching the Christmas Day speeches, right the way through to following England [football team] home and away, singing the national anthem with pride. 

The book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at St Nicholas Church in Dereham

The book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"She leaves a real legacy behind, and I think the sobering thing is that it proves none of us are immortal."

Leanne Jarman, who works as Morrisons Community Champion in Dereham, added: "I went into work this morning and it was so quiet. Everyone's feeling the same mood - it's very sad.

Leanne Jarman paid tribute to the Queen at St Nicholas Church in Dereham

Leanne Jarman paid tribute to the Queen at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - Credit: Archant

"She was obviously born into it, with no choice, but she just took it all in her stride. I think she is an incredibly inspirational person - to women in particular."

St Nicholas Church will be open until 10pm on both Friday and Saturday, then from 9am to 5pm until the day following the Queen's funeral.

There was a steady stream of people at St Nicholas Church in Dereham paying their respects to the Queen

There was a steady stream of people at St Nicholas Church in Dereham paying their respects to the Queen - Credit: Archant

