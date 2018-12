Two arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.

The males were arrested following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs.