Fire crews battle caravan blaze in village

Crews from Dereham fire station fought to extinguish a caravan blaze on Mill Road in Mattishall. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Two fire engines were sent to battle a caravan fire in a Norfolk village last night.

Crews from Dereham fire station fought to extinguish the blaze on Mill Road in Mattishall.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 10.44pm on Sunday, July 7, and the fire was out within an hour.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm whether the blaze was started deliberately.

The crews used hoses and a thermal image camera to check the site for remaining hot spots.