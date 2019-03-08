Fire crews battle caravan blaze in village
PUBLISHED: 07:36 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 08 July 2019
Archant
Two fire engines were sent to battle a caravan fire in a Norfolk village last night.
Crews from Dereham fire station fought to extinguish the blaze on Mill Road in Mattishall.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 10.44pm on Sunday, July 7, and the fire was out within an hour.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm whether the blaze was started deliberately.
The crews used hoses and a thermal image camera to check the site for remaining hot spots.