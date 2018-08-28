Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

PUBLISHED: 11:24 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 29 January 2019

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Archant

Award-winning Norfolk businesses are listed alongside Michelin starred restaurants in the Oscars of the pub world.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian BurtThe Duck Inn, Stanhoe. Picture: Ian Burt

Two Norfolk pubs have cemented their place as some of the best spots to eat in the UK, making it onto the prestigious Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list 2019.

Sitting alongside famed dining pubs such as The Sportsman and The Hand and Flowers are The Gunton Arms of Thorpe Market, which has appeared on the list in 2018, 2015 and 2014, placing at 44 in 2019, and The Duck Inn in Stanhoe.

This is the first time The Duck Inn (a finalist in The Observer Food Awards 2019) has made the listing, placing at 35, making it one of the highest new entries in the UK.

The awards, hosted by The Morning Advertiser and in their 10th year, took place on Monday at Lillibrooke Manor in Maidenhead, where celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his team took over the kitchens to prepare lunch.

For patrons of The Duck Inn Ben and Sarah Handley, being listed for the first time ever felt like a massive achievement. Speaking from the awards Ben said: “We have been made very welcome here and sponsor Estrella Damm have hosted an incredible Top 50 Gastropubs Awards. It has been an honour to savour Tom Kerridge’s food and to be surrounded by passionate, like-minded people from around the UK. It’s a reflection of the wonderful produce that we are lucky to have at our disposal here in Norfolk.”

Ben’s brother Sam, general manager of The Duck, added: “Lillibrooke Manor where the awards are being held is an incredible venue and Tom Kerridge’s lunch has been exceptional. This is a wonderful celebration of the UK pub scene and we are incredibly proud to be representing our corner of Norfolk.”

Elsewhere in East Anglia, The Flitch of Bacon in Essex, which recently gained its first Michelin star, also found itself on the list for the first time.

To see the full list of the 50 go to www.top50gastropubs.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘We need to change this’ – Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We need to change this’ – Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

‘I’ve been slapped and stamped on’- an insight into life as a football referee in Norfolk

Abuse of football referees is a big issue across the country. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘Sweetest voice in England’ brings folky Americana to village hall gig

Edwina Hayes will play at Sharrington Village Hall. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHRIS ABRAMS

Latest council expected to back NDR western link is revealed

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Coverage and analysis from our reporter in London as MPs vote in Commons ‘super Tuesday’ Brexit clash

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists