Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Briston Road, Fakenham. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE Archant

Two people and four dogs had a lucky escape on Christmas morning after their vehicle flipped over onto its site on a country Norfolk road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident in Fakenham Road, Briston, followed a night where icy conditions developed on roads across the region.

A North Norfolk Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash.

The spokesman said: “No injuries, driver, passenger and four springers are all OK and en route home for Christmas lunch.”

Police had closed the road, but had reopened it by 10am.

MORE: Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia .





















