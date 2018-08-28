Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips
PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 25 December 2018
Archant
Two people and four dogs had a lucky escape on Christmas morning after their vehicle flipped over onto its site on a country Norfolk road.
The accident in Fakenham Road, Briston, followed a night where icy conditions developed on roads across the region.
A North Norfolk Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash.
The spokesman said: “No injuries, driver, passenger and four springers are all OK and en route home for Christmas lunch.”
Police had closed the road, but had reopened it by 10am.
