Search

Advanced search

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:32 25 December 2018

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Briston Road, Fakenham. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Briston Road, Fakenham. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

Two people and four dogs had a lucky escape on Christmas morning after their vehicle flipped over onto its site on a country Norfolk road.

The accident in Fakenham Road, Briston, followed a night where icy conditions developed on roads across the region.

A North Norfolk Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the crash.

The spokesman said: “No injuries, driver, passenger and four springers are all OK and en route home for Christmas lunch.”

Police had closed the road, but had reopened it by 10am.

MORE: Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia .

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Police investigate sweetshop, pub and church burglaries in Fakenham

Sweets 'n' Things in Fakenham, was broken into overnight on Sunday, December 23. Pictured are owners Lisa and Glen Mallett. Photo: Bill Smith

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

Plans for new care village and Co-op in Broadland town recommended for approval

The Marriott's Way at Reepham towards Cawston, the route Reepham High School students will have to walk home after their free bus from Reepham to Cawston has been axed. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

#includeImage($article, 225)

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

US huntress who sparked outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party faces criminal charges

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police offices are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Briston Road, Fakenham. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Remembering how Dereham celebrated Christmas in years gone by

Some of the festive lights on display around Dereham town centre for the annual switch on of the Christmas Lights. <Copy:Ian Clarke > <Picture: James Bass>

Twelve days of brilliant walks to try in Norfolk this Christmas

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists