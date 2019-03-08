Two promotions in two seasons for Dereham's Todd Cantwell

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates promotion

It has been another season to remember for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Max Aarons of Norwich City (left) and Todd Cantwell of Norwich City celebrate after winning promotion to the Premiership

Despite being aged just 21, he has been celebrating the second promotion of his senior career after the Canaries confirmed their place in the Premier League with a win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cantwell, who is from Dereham and played for Dereham Town Youth, also won promotion in the Netherlands while on loan from Norwich at then second division side Fortuna Sittard last season.

After returning to the Canaries this season, Cantwell broke into the first team, making his debut against Reading in September and setting up Teemu Pukki for the first goal in a 2-1 win.

He has featured throughout this season and scored his first goal for the club in a 3-1 win against Rotherham.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates promotion

The midfielder took to Twitter to celebrate City's promotion and said: “First two seasons in professional football, two promotions back to back! I want to say what a pleasure it is to be a part of this team. BACK IN THE BIG TIME.”

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Jamal Lewis of Norwich City (right) celebrate after winning promotion to the Premiership

Todd Cantwell with his vast collection of trophies when playing for Dereham Town.

