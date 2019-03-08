Fears over gas leak after van crashes into house

Emergency services were called to Middlemarch Road in Dereham after a van crashed into a house. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Emergency services were called after a van crashed into a house - prompting fears of a gas leak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 4.25am this morning, September 7, following reports of a collision on Middlemarch Road in Dereham.

Officers discovered upon arrival that a van had crashed into a house, although no one was in the property at the time.

Due to a smell of gas being detected, two fire crews were mobilised as a precaution and an engineer from British Gas was also sent to ensure the scene was safe.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing in order to establish circumstances surrounding the collision.