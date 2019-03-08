Search

Fears over gas leak after van crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 12:53 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 07 September 2019

Emergency services were called to Middlemarch Road in Dereham after a van crashed into a house.

Emergency services were called to Middlemarch Road in Dereham after a van crashed into a house. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called after a van crashed into a house - prompting fears of a gas leak.

Police were called at around 4.25am this morning, September 7, following reports of a collision on Middlemarch Road in Dereham.

Officers discovered upon arrival that a van had crashed into a house, although no one was in the property at the time.

Due to a smell of gas being detected, two fire crews were mobilised as a precaution and an engineer from British Gas was also sent to ensure the scene was safe.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing in order to establish circumstances surrounding the collision.

