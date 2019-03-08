Vehicle left with thousands of pounds of damage
PUBLISHED: 15:45 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 03 June 2019
Archant
A vehicle was left with around £1,700 worth of damage in mid Norfolk.
Tyre marks were found on the door of the vehicle and the windscreen was left partially smashed on Cathedral Drive in North Elmham, near Dereham.
It happened between May 24 at 9pm and May 25 at 9am.
Police said the tyre marks could have been done by a bicycle or small motorcycle.
An appeal has been issued for witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have any information.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has any CCTV footage of the incident should contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org