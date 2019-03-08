Cat rescue centre supported by recently bereaved families
PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 08 May 2019
(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY
A cat rescue charity from Dereham is set to benefit from a share of money raised as part of a fundraising scheme supported by recently bereaved families.
Venture Farm Cat Rescue is one of nine charities picked by the East of England Co-op Funeral Service's Community Giving Scheme.
The scheme invites Co-op members who have used its funeral services to vote for which local charities and good causes receives a share of a financial gift.
Venture Farm received a donation of £750 from Lisa Warman, based at the Dereham branch.
She said: "The Community Giving Scheme was designed as a way for us to encourage people to help us do something positive for good causes in memory of the person they have lost."
Other Norfolk-based charities to benefit are Snetterton Dogs Trust and The Priory Centre.
Hazel Hatton, of Venture, added: "It will go a long way towards helping us rescue even more cats and kittens."