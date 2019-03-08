Cat rescue centre supported by recently bereaved families

East of England Co-op Funeral Services Community Giving Scheme. Venture Farm Cat Rescue near Mattishall has received £750.00. Funeral Director Lisa Warman (front right) with trustee Sylvia Hopwood and Ian Brightwell from East of England Co-op Funeral Services. Picture: James Bass Photography (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

A cat rescue charity from Dereham is set to benefit from a share of money raised as part of a fundraising scheme supported by recently bereaved families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Venture Farm Cat Rescue is one of nine charities picked by the East of England Co-op Funeral Service's Community Giving Scheme.

The scheme invites Co-op members who have used its funeral services to vote for which local charities and good causes receives a share of a financial gift.

You may also want to watch:

Venture Farm received a donation of £750 from Lisa Warman, based at the Dereham branch.

She said: "The Community Giving Scheme was designed as a way for us to encourage people to help us do something positive for good causes in memory of the person they have lost."

Other Norfolk-based charities to benefit are Snetterton Dogs Trust and The Priory Centre.

Hazel Hatton, of Venture, added: "It will go a long way towards helping us rescue even more cats and kittens."