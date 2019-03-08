Search

Cat rescue centre supported by recently bereaved families

PUBLISHED: 13:56 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 08 May 2019

East of England Co-op Funeral Services Community Giving Scheme. Venture Farm Cat Rescue near Mattishall has received £750.00. Funeral Director Lisa Warman (front right) with trustee Sylvia Hopwood and Ian Brightwell from East of England Co-op Funeral Services. Picture: James Bass Photography

East of England Co-op Funeral Services Community Giving Scheme. Venture Farm Cat Rescue near Mattishall has received £750.00. Funeral Director Lisa Warman (front right) with trustee Sylvia Hopwood and Ian Brightwell from East of England Co-op Funeral Services. Picture: James Bass Photography

A cat rescue charity from Dereham is set to benefit from a share of money raised as part of a fundraising scheme supported by recently bereaved families.

Venture Farm Cat Rescue is one of nine charities picked by the East of England Co-op Funeral Service's Community Giving Scheme.

The scheme invites Co-op members who have used its funeral services to vote for which local charities and good causes receives a share of a financial gift.

Venture Farm received a donation of £750 from Lisa Warman, based at the Dereham branch.

She said: "The Community Giving Scheme was designed as a way for us to encourage people to help us do something positive for good causes in memory of the person they have lost."

Other Norfolk-based charities to benefit are Snetterton Dogs Trust and The Priory Centre.

Hazel Hatton, of Venture, added: "It will go a long way towards helping us rescue even more cats and kittens."

Happy birthday! Dereham woman celebrates turning 104

Gladys Dodsworth, who lives at residential care home Eckling Grange in Dereham, has celebrated turning 104. Picture: Supplied by Stewart Barber

Chef’s miraculous recovery after slicing through arm in horrific chainsaw incident

James Mortimer shows his scar on his left arm from slicing through it with a chainsaw while cutting a tree down. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We just want kids to play football’ - Club founder’s mission to give all children a chance

Jack and Sue Cassidy of Dereham Saints FC. Picture: Dan Bennett

Woman freed from car and taken to hospital after two accidents on same rural road

The junction where two seperate car accidents took place on Dereham Road, near Pudding Norton. Picture: GOOGLE

Gin and rum festival proving perfect antidote to dull bank holiday weather

The Dereham Gin and Rum Festival is proving popular. Pictures: supplied by Stuart Sutton

