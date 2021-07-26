'Very emotional' - Joy as town's social centre reopens

Published: 5:08 PM July 26, 2021

There were scenes of delight on Monday at a social centre for older and disabled people, as the charity reopened its doors for the first time since the first lockdown.

Dereham Meeting Point hosted its first lunch since March 2020 on Monday, and will soon be restarting its regular programme of activities.

Members were delighted to see one another again at Dereham Meeting Point - Credit: Dereham Meeting Point

“There was joy on their faces at just being able to see each other again,” said manager Shonette Mooney.

Some of the centre’s older members told Ms Mooney that they feared for their well-being if they had been left isolated from one another for much longer.

“It was very emotional, and I was so pleased to see the members coming back. Lots have been there longer than me,” said Ms Mooney.

She added that one member was so eager to return that they were sitting in their parked car when she arrived in the morning.