News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

'Very emotional' - Joy as town's social centre reopens

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:08 PM July 26, 2021   
Dereham Meeting Point members with Shonette Mooney

Shonette Mooney (centre), pictured with some of Meeting Point's members. - Credit: Dereham Meeting Point

There were scenes of delight on Monday at a social centre for older and disabled people, as the charity reopened its doors for the first time since the first lockdown. 

Dereham Meeting Point hosted its first lunch since March 2020 on Monday, and will soon be restarting its regular programme of activities.

Members were delighted to see one another again at Dereham Meeting Point

Members were delighted to see one another again at Dereham Meeting Point - Credit: Dereham Meeting Point

“There was joy on their faces at just being able to see each other again,” said manager Shonette Mooney. 

Some of the centre’s older members told Ms Mooney that they feared for their well-being if they had been left isolated from one another for much longer. 

Members were delighted to see one another again at Dereham Meeting Point

Members were delighted to see one another again at Dereham Meeting Point - Credit: Dereham Meeting Point

“It was very emotional, and I was so pleased to see the members coming back. Lots have been there longer than me,” said Ms Mooney. 

You may also want to watch:

She added that one member was so eager to return that they were sitting in their parked car when she arrived in the morning. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Your Say - What are Dereham's favourite shops?
  2. 2 'Just a dream' - Bridal suite and photography studio open in Dereham
  3. 3 New home and 'collective purpose' for men's shed
  1. 4 Scouts offer free activity sessions for Norfolk youngsters
  2. 5 Women's group resumes face-to-face catch-ups as restrictions ease
  3. 6 Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected
  4. 7 'Lost a couple of staff members a day' - how the 'pingdemic' is hitting Norfolk
  5. 8 Hunt for man in connection with drug dealing
  6. 9 Sun shines on school's Midsummer Night's Dream
  7. 10 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
People
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The fenced off area at Boyd Avenue. 

Breckland District Council

Residents' anger over gas company ring fencing green space

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of the Doors Plus Group mobile showroom

Business

Dereham company hiring more staff despite pandemic

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Joyce Miller

People | Video

Watch: 91-year-old woman's stirring poem 'Wake Up Britain'

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
The interior of the Little Green Egg Shop at Billingford

Business

Farmers hope to open egg shop in football club car park

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus