Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Vintage wedding transport firm takes on mid Norfolk school bus routes

PUBLISHED: 15:17 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 31 January 2019

Kim and Alan Wells won best wedding transport at the Bride Awards 2018. Photo: BUS AND US

Kim and Alan Wells won best wedding transport at the Bride Awards 2018. Photo: BUS AND US

Archant

A couple who turned their passion for vintage buses into a thriving business have now taken on a contract to supply school transport in mid Norfolk.

The couple bought their first London double decker bus in December 2013 and launched Bus and Us coach hire. Photo: BUS AND USThe couple bought their first London double decker bus in December 2013 and launched Bus and Us coach hire. Photo: BUS AND US

Kim and Alan Wells, from Briston, bought their first London double decker bus in December 2013 and launched Bus and Us coach hire.

Since then the couple have been touring the county with their fleet of three iconic red Routemasters, adding a unforgettable twist to the wedding days of some of Norfolk’s most stylish brides and grooms.

And now the couple have begun offering school bus routes in mid Norfolk, after acquiring extra buses following the closure of Richards Coaches last year.

Owner Mrs Wells, 49, said: “We’ve literally built it from a hobby into a business and we’re now employing some of the staff from Richards, so we’re able to keep jobs in the area.”

The couple now own three double decker red London buses. Photo: BUS AND USThe couple now own three double decker red London buses. Photo: BUS AND US

Bus and Us drop three coaches of children at school in Reepham, with one going via North Elmham and the surrounding villages, and also transport pupils to school at Stibbard Primary, under contract to Norfolk County Council (NCC).

Mrs Wells, a former office manager, said: “We used to subcontract two coaches from Richards to help with the schools since September 2017.

“When Richards decided to close, we were in a position to purchase and take on two further coaches.”

And she described the couple’s main business - wedding and party transport - as “brilliant”.

Co-owner Kim Wells, 49, said: Co-owner Kim Wells, 49, said: "There's nothing like it. Every event is a happy event." Photo: BUS AND US

“There’s nothing like it,” she added.

“Every event is a happy event.

“We’ve done 90th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversaries - it’s always a celebration.

“You certainly make a grand entrance, especially when you’re driving through villages.

The company have now taken on school bus routes in mid Norfolk. Photo: BUS AND USThe company have now taken on school bus routes in mid Norfolk. Photo: BUS AND US

“Everyone stops and looks and gives you a wave.”

The company were awarded best wedding transport supplier at the 2018 Bride Wedding Awards.

But Mrs Wells’ husband Alan, 57, was in intensive care ahead of the ceremony after a car accident.

She said: “Come hell or high water he was going to that event.

Their fleet of iconic red Routemasters add a unforgettable twist to the wedding days of some of Norfolk’s most stylish brides and grooms. Photo: BUS AND USTheir fleet of iconic red Routemasters add a unforgettable twist to the wedding days of some of Norfolk’s most stylish brides and grooms. Photo: BUS AND US

“I got on stage and burst into tears. It really made it for us.”

• Bus and Us are running a free shuttle service from Norwich to Bride: The Wedding Show, at the Norfolk Showground on February 23-24, to mark the event’s 10th year of working with Archant Bride.

Tickets are available from: www.bridethe weddingshow.co.uk/wedding-show/norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

New venture opens at town’s Grade II listed landmark

The Partea Hut tearoom is now trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road. Pictured is Alison Webb, owners Tes and Donna, and Brian Webb. Picture: DEREHAM WINDMILL

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

New venture opens at town’s Grade II listed landmark

The Partea Hut tearoom is now trading from Dereham Windmill’s community hall and coffee shop, off Greenfields Road. Pictured is Alison Webb, owners Tes and Donna, and Brian Webb. Picture: DEREHAM WINDMILL

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Dereham Times

Rural transport scheme launched to get Breckland back to work

Debbie Brown, IAG Support Worker at the launch of the new TripStart minibus. Photo: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Vintage wedding transport firm takes on mid Norfolk school bus routes

Kim and Alan Wells won best wedding transport at the Bride Awards 2018. Photo: BUS AND US

Pensthorpe Natural Park appoint conservationist and farmer as new trustees

Operations director, Mark Noble, who has worked at Pensthorpe Natural Park for 14 years, has been appointed as a trustee. Photo: PENSTHORPE NATURAL PARK

Mattishall 1 Norwich United 0: Moran’s goal takes Mattishall into Norfolk Senior Cup semi-finals

Arts and crafts company opens new shop in garden centre

PaperStory, which is run by Angela and Christopher Park, opened on January 19 in Bawdeswell Garden Centre. Picture: Supplied by Angie Park
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists