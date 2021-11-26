Cast your votes in the Times Awards 2021

The opening of the Ellenor Fenn Garden in Dereham - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

It's time to get voting in the first ever Times Awards.

The Dereham Times and Fakenham and Wells Times launched the awards last month to shine a light on the people, groups and events that help make our area such a wonderful place.

The Euro 2020 final at The Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: ARCHANT

We're pleased to say we were inundated with nominations, and have whittled them down to a shortlist of four for each of the eight categories.

The winners will be announced later on this year, and there will be a special write up about each of them in these pages.

Tom Chapman, chief reporter across the Times' titles, said: "I am thrilled at how many brilliant people and groups have been nominated in our Times Awards for 2021.

Fakenham group First Focus was saved from extinction - Credit: Aaron McMillan

"The response was fantastic and shows how people across the district want to celebrate and praise all that is great about their communities.

"Now it's up to you. Please vote in as many categories below as you wish to help us find our heroes in Dereham, Fakenham, Wells and all their surrounding villages and communities.

"We wish the very best of luck to all the nominees."

The 'yarn bombing' of Dereham town centre - Credit: Breckland Council

To cast your votes, simply use the form below.

The nominees for each of our categories are as follows:

Business owner of year

Carol McCubbin - Gatsby's Barbers, Fakenham

Donna Nevill and Gemma Hewett - Little Footsteps Childcare, Dereham

Andrew Felton - Drifters, Fakenham

Lauren Jarvis - The Lodge Hairdressing, Dereham

Pub landlord of the year

Sarah Godsoe and Morgana Hale - Cherry Tree, Dereham

Henry Watt - The Honingham Buck

Paul Sandford - The Railway Tavern, Dereham

Alie Hannam - The Crown, Fakenham

Teacher of the year

Reece Cassidy - Grove House Infant and Nursery School, Dereham

Rebecca Lockyear - Scribbles Preschool, Bawdeswell

Dan Basson - Scarning Primary School

Emma Cobb - Fakenham Infant School

Community hero

Alan Riddell, Great Massingham

Mark Donaldson, Dereham

Coaches and committee from the Runners-next-the-Sea, Wells

Eleanor Farnworth, Beetley

Young person of the year

Holly Steward, Dereham

Sam Bayfield, Fakenham

Hayden Everett, Dereham

Jordan Young, Dereham

Moment of the year (A special moment that sums up your town, village or local community)

Euro 2020 final at The Railway Tavern, Dereham

Fakenham community hub First Focus saved from extinction

The 'yarn bombing' of Dereham town centre

The opening of Ellenor Fenn Garden, Dereham

Fresh idea of the year (A new business, group or event)

Baby Bell Creche and Party Hire, Bawdeswell

Shipdham Spitfires

Emphasis on animal welfare at Pets Paradise, Fakenham

Dereham Community Litter Pick Group

Uniformed hero of the year