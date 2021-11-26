Cast your votes in the Times Awards 2021
- Credit: Keith Mindham Photography
It's time to get voting in the first ever Times Awards.
The Dereham Times and Fakenham and Wells Times launched the awards last month to shine a light on the people, groups and events that help make our area such a wonderful place.
We're pleased to say we were inundated with nominations, and have whittled them down to a shortlist of four for each of the eight categories.
The winners will be announced later on this year, and there will be a special write up about each of them in these pages.
Tom Chapman, chief reporter across the Times' titles, said: "I am thrilled at how many brilliant people and groups have been nominated in our Times Awards for 2021.
"The response was fantastic and shows how people across the district want to celebrate and praise all that is great about their communities.
"Now it's up to you. Please vote in as many categories below as you wish to help us find our heroes in Dereham, Fakenham, Wells and all their surrounding villages and communities.
"We wish the very best of luck to all the nominees."
To cast your votes, simply use the form below.
The nominees for each of our categories are as follows:
Business owner of year
- Carol McCubbin - Gatsby's Barbers, Fakenham
- Donna Nevill and Gemma Hewett - Little Footsteps Childcare, Dereham
- Andrew Felton - Drifters, Fakenham
- Lauren Jarvis - The Lodge Hairdressing, Dereham
Pub landlord of the year
- Sarah Godsoe and Morgana Hale - Cherry Tree, Dereham
- Henry Watt - The Honingham Buck
- Paul Sandford - The Railway Tavern, Dereham
- Alie Hannam - The Crown, Fakenham
Teacher of the year
- Reece Cassidy - Grove House Infant and Nursery School, Dereham
- Rebecca Lockyear - Scribbles Preschool, Bawdeswell
- Dan Basson - Scarning Primary School
- Emma Cobb - Fakenham Infant School
Community hero
- Alan Riddell, Great Massingham
- Mark Donaldson, Dereham
- Coaches and committee from the Runners-next-the-Sea, Wells
- Eleanor Farnworth, Beetley
Young person of the year
- Holly Steward, Dereham
- Sam Bayfield, Fakenham
- Hayden Everett, Dereham
- Jordan Young, Dereham
Moment of the year (A special moment that sums up your town, village or local community)
- Euro 2020 final at The Railway Tavern, Dereham
- Fakenham community hub First Focus saved from extinction
- The 'yarn bombing' of Dereham town centre
- The opening of Ellenor Fenn Garden, Dereham
Fresh idea of the year (A new business, group or event)
- Baby Bell Creche and Party Hire, Bawdeswell
- Shipdham Spitfires
- Emphasis on animal welfare at Pets Paradise, Fakenham
- Dereham Community Litter Pick Group
Uniformed hero of the year
- Al Moore - volunteer NARS paramedic, Fakenham
- Staff at Orchard Surgery, Dereham
- Katie Apps - I Care Service Norfolk, Dereham
- Richard Dawson - Norfolk police, Fakenham