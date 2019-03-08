Documentary giving rare insight into football club set to be released

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

A highly anticipated documentary giving a rare insight into life behind-the-scenes at a football club is being released to the public.

Pictured is the first day of filming for the documentary We Are Dereham. Picture: DTFC Pictured is the first day of filming for the documentary We Are Dereham. Picture: DTFC

Filming began on We Are Dereham earlier this year and is set to follow Dereham Town Football Club's 2019/20 season.

The access-all-areas documentary is being produced by Connor Southwell, Ben Ambrose and Robert Groom, with website My Football Writer.

Mr Southwell said: "We are really proud to be able to make a documentary on a football club that, in my opinion, deserves a bigger portion of the spotlight in Norfolk.

"What we have discovered is a club with deep set values, a real emphasis on community and a squad of talented, genuine players and staff.

Dereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_uk Dereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_uk

"This documentary is the result of hours of hard work. Taking viewers through Dereham Town's preparations for the new season. We are so proud of the final product and, fingers crossed, it allows others to discover this great football club."

The documentary is being released in monthly instalments. The first one has already been aired during a special preview night which took place at the club's home at Aldiss Park, on Norwich Road, on Wednesday, August 28.

The public are now being given the opportunity to tune in too when it goes live through Total Football's YouTube channel - the YouTube channel for My Football Writer - tomorrow (Friday, August 30).

Ashley Bunn, the club's vice chairman, added: ""We are really excited about this as a club.

"To be given the opportunity to showcase our club in this format is a real honour. We think this is something that is great for the club, the community and non league football in general.

"We would urge people to find the time to give it a look and follow us throughout the season.

"We would like to thank Connor, Ben, Jordan & Rob for all they have done - incredibly talented individuals whom we have loved creating this with."

Dereham Town Football Club plays in the Isthmian League. It remains the second biggest non-league club in the county after forming 135 years ago in 1884.

- You can watch the video here after it goes live at 5pm tomorrow.