Search

Advanced search

Documentary giving rare insight into football club set to be released

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 29 August 2019

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

A highly anticipated documentary giving a rare insight into life behind-the-scenes at a football club is being released to the public.

Pictured is the first day of filming for the documentary We Are Dereham. Picture: DTFCPictured is the first day of filming for the documentary We Are Dereham. Picture: DTFC

Filming began on We Are Dereham earlier this year and is set to follow Dereham Town Football Club's 2019/20 season.

The access-all-areas documentary is being produced by Connor Southwell, Ben Ambrose and Robert Groom, with website My Football Writer.

Mr Southwell said: "We are really proud to be able to make a documentary on a football club that, in my opinion, deserves a bigger portion of the spotlight in Norfolk.

"What we have discovered is a club with deep set values, a real emphasis on community and a squad of talented, genuine players and staff.

Dereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_ukDereham town football club ground – Norfolk aerial image @aerial_images_uk

"This documentary is the result of hours of hard work. Taking viewers through Dereham Town's preparations for the new season. We are so proud of the final product and, fingers crossed, it allows others to discover this great football club."

The documentary is being released in monthly instalments. The first one has already been aired during a special preview night which took place at the club's home at Aldiss Park, on Norwich Road, on Wednesday, August 28.

The public are now being given the opportunity to tune in too when it goes live through Total Football's YouTube channel - the YouTube channel for My Football Writer - tomorrow (Friday, August 30).

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Football club's rallying cry to help the Magpies soar and 'achieve something really special'

Ashley Bunn, the club's vice chairman, added: ""We are really excited about this as a club.

"To be given the opportunity to showcase our club in this format is a real honour. We think this is something that is great for the club, the community and non league football in general.

"We would urge people to find the time to give it a look and follow us throughout the season.

"We would like to thank Connor, Ben, Jordan & Rob for all they have done - incredibly talented individuals whom we have loved creating this with."

Dereham Town Football Club plays in the Isthmian League. It remains the second biggest non-league club in the county after forming 135 years ago in 1884.

- You can watch the video here after it goes live at 5pm tomorrow.

Most Read

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cricket club slams ‘idiots’ who left pitch covered in tyre marks

Bradenham Cricket Club's pitch has been left covered in tyre marks. Picture: Brett Gates

Dereham bids farewell to legendary stock car racer Horry Barnes

Family and friends carry the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cricket club slams ‘idiots’ who left pitch covered in tyre marks

Bradenham Cricket Club's pitch has been left covered in tyre marks. Picture: Brett Gates

Dereham bids farewell to legendary stock car racer Horry Barnes

Family and friends carry the coffin at the funeral of stock car racing legend Horry Barnes at Dereham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

Van driver dies following A47 crash

A van driver as died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies after A149 crash

A man has died after a crash in Tower Road, in Burnham Overy. Photo: Google

Revealed: most popular baby names in South Norfolk and Breckland

Oliver and Olivia have become the most popular baby names in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Rare Bronze Age jewellery unearthed in Norfolk to finally go on display

A Bronze Age gold torc found in Great Dunham has been acquired by Norfolk Museums Service and will go on display at Norwich Castle in 2020. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Documentary giving rare insight into football club set to be released

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists