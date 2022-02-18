News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Storm Eunice: Dereham and Fakenham escape worst of damage

Tom Chapman

Published: 5:30 PM February 18, 2022
Storm Eunice is expected to arrive tomorrow (Friday, Feb 17)

The Dereham and Fakenham area was relatively unscathed from the worst of Storm Eunice.

While some people reported losing roof tiles or the toppling of small trees in their gardens, the 80mph gusts of wind did not appear to cause much major damage.

Commuters were among those who faced the most disruption, as travel companies including Konectbus cancelled numerous services between Dereham and Norwich as a precaution.

And show-goers faced half term disappointment as the afternoon performance of Dustbin Doris, which had been due to take place at Dereham Memorial Hall, was cancelled.

The town centres themselves remained quiet as shoppers erred on the side of caution and stayed at home.

Emma Dennes who owns Emma's Boutique

Emma Dennes of Emma's Boutique, in Dereham, said she understood people staying away, adding that customer safety was the priority.

Across town, Kay Willmott, of Elle Belle's salon, revealed regulars were struggling to reach their appointments on time due to the treacherous driving conditions. 

Winds in Dereham gradually eased from 3pm onwards.

