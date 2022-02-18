Storm Eunice in Dereham: Streets quiet as people stay at home
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
People in Dereham are holding onto their hats this afternoon as Storm Eunice sweeps the county.
But while 80mph gusts of wind are continuing to batter the county, it appears the town has thus far avoided any major incidents.
Businesses have, however, reported being significantly quiet than usual.
Among them is Emma's Boutique in Nunn's Way, where many customers had chosen to stay away.
"It has been quiet so far," said owner Emma Dennes.
"I think most people are being sensible and staying at home, which is what we would expect. There has been plenty of stuff blowing around the streets.
"I am probably going to tell my staff to give it one or two more hours, and then to get home safe. Safety comes first and I would rather our customers come and see us on a nicer day."
Kay Willmott, who runs her salon Elle Belle's from the town centre, said people had been consistently late for appointments due to the weather.
She also took the decision to close her gift shop, The Nook, due to Dereham being so quiet.
"Lots of clients have been late because they are having to drive so slowly to get here," she added.
"With The Nook, we have actually closed it because town is quite dead at the moment."
Gusts of wind in Dereham are set to peak at 3pm before gradually easing off.