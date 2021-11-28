Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Snow has fallen in Norfolk for the first time this winter. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

After the strong winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Arwen, snow has fallen in parts of Norfolk.

The first traces of snow were seen in areas including Dereham and Norwich.

There are expected to be heavy showers in Norfolk, some of which could be wintry, although accumulations of snow are not expected.

The yellow weather warning for Norfolk has passed.

On Saturday events such as the Christmas lights switch on at Burnham Market and the Christmas in the Parks events in Gorleston were called off due to the weather and lights shows at Sandringham and Thursford were also called off for the day.

Parts of Norfolk were hit by gusts of up to 65mph as Storm Arwen continues to disrupt the UK.

Elsewhere in the UK, three people were killed by falling trees as gusts of nearly 100mph hit north eastern England and Scotland.