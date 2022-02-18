Video
Storm Eunice: Dereham theatre show cancelled amid violent winds
- Credit: Archant
A Dereham theatre show has been cancelled amid fears over the impact of Storm Eunice.
Rhubarb Theatre had been due to perform Dustbin Doris at the Memorial Hall on Friday (February 18) afternoon.
The touring entertainers were set to travel from North Humberside to Dereham and back in a day.
But with high winds being forecast across the country, the performance has been called off.
Tim Cara, chairman of the Friends of Dereham Memorial Hall, said: "I feel for theatre companies who perform rural touring shows. They travel long distances to reach their audiences and life is precarious at the best of times.
"We are so sorry that Rhubarb Theatre aren’t coming this time. They are outstanding in their field and we hope to tempt them back later in the year."
Ticket holders have been notified and will receive refunds.
Winds are set to reach 80mph in parts of Norfolk on Friday.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning, meaning there could be a “danger to life”.
- Visit edp24.co.uk for the latest Storm Eunice updates.