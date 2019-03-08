Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

PUBLISHED: 14:19 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 15 July 2019

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Drivers and bus passengers face a month of disruption as work is carried out on a busy road.

Wellington Road in Dereham will be closed to traffic from Wednesday, July 24, until Wednesday, August 21, between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council in order to reinstate the pavements along the road, which will involve kerbing, edgings, footway surfacing and "any necessary accommodation".

As a result of the closure, motorists must take a 1.2-mile diversion via Neatherd Road, Matsell Way, Station Road, London Road and High Street.

HGV drivers will need to take a 3.6-mile diversion which includes using the A47.

You may also want to watch:

A number of Konect buses will also be forced to divert from their usual route and stop in alternative locations in and around Dereham town centre.

The following alterations will be in place:

- Bus 4 towards Swanton Morley will operate as normal. Towards Norwich the bus will travel from Kings Road into Cowper Road, stopping at the dentist before turning left into Norwich Road and right into Station Road as normal.

- Bus 8 towards Toftwood will travel from Neatherd Road into Cowper Road, stopping at the dentist before turning left into Norwich Road and right into Station Road then as normal. Towards Norwich the bus will leave Market Place, travel along Theatre Street and Kings Road, then re-join the normal route at Neatherd Road.

- Bus 11 towards Watton will leave Market Place, travel along Theatre Street and Kings Road, then re-join the normal route at Neatherd Road.

- Buses 12, 20 and 21 will operate on their normal route.

Most Read

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Controversial bid to build 255 homes in Norfolk town could finally be approved

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

‘Stunning’ Hamilton Loomis the stand-out at Dereham Blues Festival

Hamilton Loomis performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham

Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk police

Decision day over preferred route for Western Link to connect NDR to A47

CCTV stills showing the wildlife in the woods at one of Norfolk County Council's proposed route's for the Western Link which would connect the A1067 to the A47. Picture: Iain Robinson

Most Read

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Controversial bid to build 255 homes in Norfolk town could finally be approved

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

‘Stunning’ Hamilton Loomis the stand-out at Dereham Blues Festival

Hamilton Loomis performing at the Dereham Blues Festival. Picture: Colin Collis/DBF

Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham

Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. Photo: Norfolk police

Decision day over preferred route for Western Link to connect NDR to A47

CCTV stills showing the wildlife in the woods at one of Norfolk County Council's proposed route's for the Western Link which would connect the A1067 to the A47. Picture: Iain Robinson

Latest from the Dereham Times

Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google

Controversial bid to build 255 homes in Norfolk town could finally be approved

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

MP George Freeman claims ‘no one in London cares about Norfolk’

Emily Groves discusses the Norfolk Charter at the Norfolk Enterprise Festival. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Safety plea after farm deaths rise

Farmers are being urged to take safety more seriously Picture: Ieuan Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists