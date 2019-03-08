Month-long roadworks to affect drivers and bus routes

Wellington Road in Dereham is set to be closed for almost a month between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road. Picture: Google Archant

Drivers and bus passengers face a month of disruption as work is carried out on a busy road.

Wellington Road in Dereham will be closed to traffic from Wednesday, July 24, until Wednesday, August 21, between the junctions with Theatre Street and Cowper Road.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council in order to reinstate the pavements along the road, which will involve kerbing, edgings, footway surfacing and "any necessary accommodation".

As a result of the closure, motorists must take a 1.2-mile diversion via Neatherd Road, Matsell Way, Station Road, London Road and High Street.

HGV drivers will need to take a 3.6-mile diversion which includes using the A47.

A number of Konect buses will also be forced to divert from their usual route and stop in alternative locations in and around Dereham town centre.

The following alterations will be in place:

- Bus 4 towards Swanton Morley will operate as normal. Towards Norwich the bus will travel from Kings Road into Cowper Road, stopping at the dentist before turning left into Norwich Road and right into Station Road as normal.

- Bus 8 towards Toftwood will travel from Neatherd Road into Cowper Road, stopping at the dentist before turning left into Norwich Road and right into Station Road then as normal. Towards Norwich the bus will leave Market Place, travel along Theatre Street and Kings Road, then re-join the normal route at Neatherd Road.

- Bus 11 towards Watton will leave Market Place, travel along Theatre Street and Kings Road, then re-join the normal route at Neatherd Road.

- Buses 12, 20 and 21 will operate on their normal route.