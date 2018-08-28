Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fire crew tackle chimney blaze at property on Burnt Street

PUBLISHED: 10:53 28 January 2019

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

Firefighters in north Norfolk battled a chimney blaze in Wells-next-the-Sea after a property on Burnt Street caught fire last night.

A crew from Wells fire station was called to a property in the coastal town at 5.14pm on Sunday, January 27.

Firefighters were on the scene within six minutes and had extinguished the fire using chimney equipment by 5.28pm.

The street, also known as the A149, runs parallel to the town’s harbour front, The Quay.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk’s Fire and Rescue Service said she could not confirm what caused the fire or what damage was caused.

Burnt Street, in Wells-next-the-Sea. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEWBurnt Street, in Wells-next-the-Sea. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Fire crew tackle chimney blaze at property on Burnt Street

A fire crew from Wells station extinguished the blaze at Burnt Street within minutes. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

County’s finest classic cars on show at beautiful north Norfolk venue

View of Stody Lodge Gardens from within a stunning Jaguar SC 150 DHC 3.4ltr last year. Pictures: Alan Palmer

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Huge increase in people using Mid Norfolk Foodbank over Christmas period

Mid Norfolk Foodbank project manager Dave Pearson said it has had a significant increase in demand over Christmas. Picture: Dan Bennett

Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists