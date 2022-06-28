News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Troops parade through Dereham after being given freedom of the town

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:52 PM June 28, 2022
Troops from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards parade through Dereham after being given freedom of the town

Troops from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards (QDG) have paraded through Dereham after being given the freedom of the town. 

The British Army cavalry regiment was officially granted the prestigious honour on Tuesday (June 28).

Proceedings began with a ceremony at the Memorial Hall, which saw mayor Hugh King formally give consent for the QDG to march through town.

Crowds lined the streets ready to greet around 200 service personnel, accompanied by a military band and vehicles. 

Richard Dannatt, deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk and former chief of the British Army, was in attendance alongside Brigadier Alan Richmond, regimental colonel. 

Nicknamed the Welsh Cavalry, the QDG have been based at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley since 2015.

Dereham Town Council granted freedom of the town in recognition of their work throughout the pandemic, which saw them drive ambulances and assist the NHS. 

Soldiers have also been deployed in Mali for much of the last year to undertake a vital peacekeeping mission.

