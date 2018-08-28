Search

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 22 January 2019

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A care home has been given an outstanding rating and is offering residents a “vibrant, happy and thriving” environment, a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said.

Residents Margaret Bunce, left, and Cissy McHardy, with manager Joanne Bolton, at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrating their outstanding rating with an afternoon tea party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYResidents Margaret Bunce, left, and Cissy McHardy, with manager Joanne Bolton, at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrating their outstanding rating with an afternoon tea party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Westfields on Westfields Road, Swaffham, which is run by NorseCare, was given the rating following a visit on December 6 last year, with the home being judged on five different categories.

It was given a rating of good in three areas judging whether it was safe, responsive and well-led and outstanding in the other two, which considered whether it was effective and caring.

Jo Bolton, NorseCare’s manager at Westfields, said: “We have a unique staff team who have a natural warmth to share with the people who live with us.

“We treat everyone as an individual. We’re all different but we try to do something for everyone, making sure we have as much fun as we can along the way.”

Resident Lilly Coe, 99, with Leisa Hunt, care and support worker at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating with an afternoon tea party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYResident Lilly Coe, 99, with Leisa Hunt, care and support worker at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating with an afternoon tea party. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Among the strengths highlighted in the report were that “people were treated with exceptional kindness and compassion” and that “there was a mutually respectful culture, which recognised and valued the contribution made by both the people living in the service and those working at the service.”

The management and staff teams were also given considerable praise in the report as it was highlighted that “the staff team were highly motivated and there was a strong commitment on the development of their competence and knowledge” and “effective management systems were in place to safeguard people and promote their wellbeing.”

Jemima Burnage, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the central region said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Westfields.

“We found that people were treated with exceptional kindness and compassion and feedback about the service was very positive.

“Staff worked innovatively to promote people’s health and ensure excellent outcomes for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Westfields is only the third residential care home in Norfolk to receive an outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission, joining the top 3pc of care homes in the country.

